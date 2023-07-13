The Sharjah General Command warned UAE residents on Thursday about a scam job advertisement that has been making the rounds on social media.

The authority denied the validity of the announcement which mentioned entry to "all nationalities", and urged residents to only adhere to job advertisements made through their official channels.

They have additionally asked people not to circulate the fake message on social media.

