Riyadh: The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with several relevant government entities, detained several medical impostors and violators engaged in health practices that breach professional duties and ethics.

They were referred to the Public Prosecution to receive appropriate penalties, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.



The Ministry of Health also disclosed the closure of a same-day surgery department at a private healthcare facility as a precautionary measure due to multiple violations, including allowing a nurse to exceed her specialization and work as a dermatology specialist, the existence of two same-day surgery rooms without a license for same-day surgery operations, and permitting several doctors to perform same-day surgery procedures without the proper healthcare practice license. These, the ministry said, poses a risk to patient safety.



Consequently, the ministry has referred the violators to the Public Prosecution to complete the necessary legal procedures against them.



The ministry urged strict adherence to the health regulations outlined in the healthcare systems, as well as the preventive measures and procedures followed in the Kingdom. It also appealed to the general community to seek healthcare services from licensed facilities and individuals, emphasizing that displayed licenses in service areas is a patient's right.



Moreover, the ministry advised against consulting medical impostors or receiving services from unauthorized sources, highlighting that the systems protect the rights of practitioners and patients while enhancing patient safety and safeguarding the medical profession.



The second article of the Healthcare Professions Regulation prohibits practicing any healthcare profession without a license. Similarly, the thirteenth article of the same regulation prohibits examining patients outside designated areas for that purpose. Additionally, the tenth article prohibits healthcare practitioners from directly or indirectly advertising themselves or promoting themselves.