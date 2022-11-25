RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has suspended the activities of four offices in the field of recruitment processing.



The decision was issued after they were found violating regulations governing recruitment practices and labor services.



The suspension order was meant to protect the rights of employers and also to develop the sector in compliance with rules and regulations.



The ministry stated that its Musaned platform will continue its work on developing the recruitment sector and upgrading various services with the aim of improving the quality of services provided to individuals. It will also resolve complaints and disputes that could occur between all parties to the contractual relationship.



The ministry reiterated the importance of reporting any violations related to the recruitment sector by calling the unified number 19911, or via its app.

