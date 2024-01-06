RIYADH — The Saudi General Directorate of Border Guards has urged citizens and residents visiting wilderness in the country to stay away from restricted border regions and adhere to regulations and instructions that prohibit approaching the such areas. These areas have been clearly demarcated with warning signs and earthen barriers along the border.



The directorate emphasized that anyone who crosses these warning signs and enter the restricted areas will be subject to penalties as stipulated by the Border Security Law and its executive regulations. The penalties include imprisonment for up to 30 months, a fine of up to SR25,000, or both.



The directorate appealed to all visitors and those frequenting wilderness areas near the border to comply with the regulations and instructions, stressing that it will not hesitate in confronting violators and referring them to the competent authorities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).