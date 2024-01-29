RIYADH — Six persons, including three Saudis and three expatriates, were arrested for their alleged involvement in commercial fraud crimes. The Economic Crimes Wing at the Public Prosecution concluded its investigations against them under the provisions of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.



It was revealed in investigations that defendants resorted to fraudulent means in commercial products by offering consumers expired food products and electrical appliances that violated the approved specifications and standards. The Public Prosecution referred them to the competent court, and demanded slapping on them penalties in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.



The Public Prosecution emphasized legal protection of commercial products, while warning that whoever practices any behavior that involves commercial fraud will be subject to criminal accountability.

