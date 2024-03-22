RIYADH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif instructed officials of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to intensify efforts to crack down on drug smugglers and traffickers.

The minister made the remarks during his meeting with Director General of Narcotics Control Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Qarni, and a number of senior officials of the Narcotics Control in the Hail region, at the directorate’s regional headquarters in Hail.



Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that the security officials in all regions of the Kingdom will continue, with the support and directives of the leadership, their efforts to follow up, track down and arrest drug smugglers and dealers. The officials will deal with them decisively and forcefully so as to protect the nation from their criminal activities.



During the meeting, the minister praised the efforts made by the Narcotics Control forces in the region, along with their colleagues in other security sectors, to foil the plans of drug smugglers and dealers that target the security of the nation and its younger generation.



Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to all officials and members of the Narcotics Control forces.



The minister arrived in the Hail region as part of a regional inspection tour. He was received by Emir of the Hail region Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad and Deputy Emir Prince Faisal Bin Fahd. During the visit, the minister was briefed on a number of development projects that are being implemented in the region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).