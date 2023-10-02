Doha, Qatar: A large quantity of a narcotic substance was seized by the Customs Administration at the Hamad Port.

In a video shared across its social media platforms, Qatar Customs stated that it foiled a smuggling attempt of approximately 87.54 kilograms of hashish.

The contraband was concealed inside a container labeled as animal feed packed among hay stacks.

In the video, authorities showed blocks of animal feeds undergoing inspection before some were examined individually. This resulted in the discovery of narcotic substances hidden inside.

The General Customs Authority urged the public to participate in the national campaign "Kafih" to tackle customs crimes and violations. This includes providing information related to the smuggling of prohibited or restricted goods, tampering with customs documents and invoices, and other related infringements.

The Department also has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).