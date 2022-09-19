RIYADH — The Agency for Civil Status at the Ministry of Interior has warned that stringent penalties, including jail and fine, will be slapped on citizens who misuse the national identity card or family registry.



Mohammed Al-Jasser, spokesman of the agency, said that punitive measures will be taken against citizens who use a national ID that does not belong to them. “The national identity card is an official document to prove the identity of its holders. Whoever neglects his ID or leaves it with others with the intention of using it for a purpose other than that for which it was intended, will be punished with a fine, imprisonment or of both, as it is considered as a violation of the regulations and instructions,” he said.



Al-Jasser also stressed that any person who tries betting his/her civil status documents with others with the intention of using it for purposes other than what it was made for, would face penalties that are stipulated in the Civil Status Law and its executive regulations. Those who were betting with them will also be prosecuted.



He warned citizens not to leave their ID with others or use documents that do not belong to them. The agency called on citizens to take care and preserve their civil status documents, which include both the national ID or family registry.

