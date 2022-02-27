The Dubai Police on Sunday said 29,539 traffic fines were issued last year under the “We Are All Police” programme, which allows members of the public in the emirate to report traffic violations.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the programme handled 21,283 fines submitted by Dubai Police's officers, and 8,256 fines were recorded via CCTV surveillance cameras. It also processed 28,662 traffic reports submitted by concerned community members.

Al Mazrouei said the “We Are All Police” programme enables public members to take part in ensuring the safety and security of Dubai roads and streets and report reckless drivers and traffic violations easily via the Dubai Police smart app or calling Dubai Police's call centre (901). He further noted that all reports are handled by their traffic experts thoroughly and with extreme confidentiality.

"We don't issue fines against individuals immediately after receiving the report, but we first verify the report, check cameras, and contact to warn violators before issuing any tickets," Brig. Al Mazrouei confirmed.

“Moreover, our police officers can also report violations using the application or by calling the command centre. In that case, the fine will be issued immediately without verification,” he explained.

Brig. Al Mazrouei further warned against misusing the service, explaining that legal action will be taken against those who falsely accuse other motorists.

He called upon the public to utilise this service and join Dubai Police in ensuring the safety and security of our roads and protecting the lives of road users.

