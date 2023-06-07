RIYADH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has thwarted three attempts to smuggle 651,909 Captagon pills and other controlled drugs into Saudi Arabia through a number of customs ports.



ZATCA said customs officers discovered 93,750 controlled tablets concealed in one of the trucks crossing through the Duba port.



In a second case, 356,559 controlled tablets were seized at Jeddah Islamic Port. The tablets were found hidden in a shipment of various goods that arrived at the port.



At Haditha crossing, 201,600 Captagon pills were found hidden inside one of the trucks entering the country.



ZATCA said after completing the procedures of seizing the contraband, the authority coordinated with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) to ensure the arrest of people who were supposed to be receiving the drugs.



ZATCA confirmed that anti-drug officers successfully arrested seven people in connection with the smuggling operations.



The Authority has warned that it is tightening customs control over Saudi Arabia’s imports and exports in its bid to combat all forms of smuggling attempts.



ZATCA's efforts come to enhance security and protection of society by combating attempts to smuggle contraband.



The Authority urged the public to contribute to combating smuggling operations to protect society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910), via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or over the international number 00966114208417.



ZATCA confirmed that it receives, through these channels, reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality. It grants financial rewards to the informers if the information they provided proved to be correct.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).