RIYADH — Officials of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority have foiled attempts to smuggle in huge quantity of drugs through the Saudi land border crossings of Al-Batha and Al-Haditha. Two people were arrested in the operation carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.



There were two attempts to smuggle in 106 kilograms of methamphetamine. The drugs were found hidden in two consignments that were handled at these land ports.



The authority said that in the first attempt, 83.2 kilograms of drugs were seized from a vehicle at the Saudi-UAE land border crossing of Al-Batha. The drugs were found hidden in pieces of marble stones.



The second seizure was from the northern land crossing of Al-Haditha near Al-Qurayyat on Saudi – Jordan border. Around 23.8 kilograms of drugs were found hidden in the cavity of a truck’s spare tire. The authority stated that the arrested people were supposed to receive the drug consignment after smuggling into the Kingdom.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on every member of the Saudi society to take part in the fight against smuggling so as to protect the society and the national economy, by contacting over the toll free number 1910 or via e-mail:1910@zatca.gov.sa or the international number: 00966114208417. It said that those who provide correct information will be awarded with financial reward and that the information about them will be dealt with in complete confidentiality.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).