RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned that practicing any health profession in the country without obtaining a license from the competent authority is not acceptable.



The Public Prosecution issued the warning while clarifying the measures that will be taken against individuals practicing the profession without obtaining a license in advance.



According to Article No. 28/4 of the Health Professions Law in Saudi Arabia, it is prohibited to impersonate any of the professional titles of healthcare personnel under false pretence in whatever manifestations, regardless of their impact.



The Public Prosecution said that anyone who impersonates one of the titles given to practitioners of health professions would be punished with imprisonment for a period of up to 6 months and a fine of up to SR100,000.

