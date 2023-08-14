Riyadh: The Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and Chairman of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), Ayman Al-Sayari, will Chair the 42nd Council and the 21st General Assembly meetings during the Annual Meetings of the Board scheduled to take place in Riyadh from August 14 to August 16, 2023.



Participants at the meetings, including central banks governors, IFSB council members, and experts in the Islamic financial services industry, seek to discuss recent developments in the Islamic Finance Industry and enhance its stability.



The annual meetings in Riyadh feature several events, including Capacity Building workshop for banks and a celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of the IFSB.



The IFSB is an international standard-setting body that promotes the soundness and stability of the Islamic financial services industry by issuing global prudential standards and guiding principles for the industry. SAMA joined the IFSB pursuant to the Council of Ministers decision no. 181 dated 16/7/1423H approving the participation of the Saudi Central Bank in the Islamic Financial Services Board as a founding member.​