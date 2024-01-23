Qatari investment company Estithmar Holding has set up a 3.4 billion riyal ($934 million) Shari’a compliant trust certificate programme for trust certificates to be issued by Estithmar Sukuk Limited LLC, a special purpose company (SPC) incorporated in the Qatar Financial Centre.

It is expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market (ISM), the holding company said in a regulatory filing on the Qatar Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The programme was first approved by Estithmar's board in November 2022.

It has been rated qaBBB, with a stable outlook by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (CI), it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com