Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills and Sukuk with maturities of one week, one month, three months, six months, and nine months, totaling QR2.5bn.

In a statement posted on the social media platform “X” yesterday, QCB said that the issuance was distributed as follows: QR 500m for one-week term at an interest rate of 5.7550 percent, QR500m for one-month term at an interest rate of 5.8125 percent, QR500m for three-month term at an interest rate of 5.8950 percent, QR500m for six-month term at an interest rate of 5.9525 percent, and QR500m for nine-month term at an interest rate of 6.0000 percent.

According to the bank, the total bids for the treasury bills and Sukuk amounted to QR8.275bn.

