Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has listed a $4 billion sukuk programe by KFH Sukuk Company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The sukuk programme has been listed on LSE's International Securities Market (ISM), the Boursa Kuwait-listed company said in a regulatory filing.

Fitch Ratings has assigned the certificate issuance programme ratings of 'A'/'FI', in line with KFH's Long- and Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'A'

and 'F1’. They apply only to senior unsecured certificates issued under the programme, it added.

