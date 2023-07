JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 6 trillion rupiah ($400.40 million) from an Islamic debt auction on Tuesday, matching the indicative target, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 34 trillion rupiah, lower than 41.38 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on June 20.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)