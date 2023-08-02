Cairo – Al Baraka Bank-Egypt launched its latest branch in Ismailia Governorate, in the presence of its CEO and Vice Chairman, Hazem Hegazy, along with top executives from the bank, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the EGX-listed lender donated state-of-the-art medical devices for the detection of eye disease to Suez Canal University Hospital, as a part of its commitment to support the communities in which it operates. The purpose of this move is to serve the well-being of Ismailia citizens.

Head of Retail Banking Sectors and Branches, Abdel Aziz Samir, commented: “We are actively preparing to open two additional branches before the year's end. These initiatives are a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and fulfilling their diverse needs.”

Samir added: “We aim to provide integrated banking products and solutions, in alignment with the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) endeavours to foster financial inclusion.”

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Al Baraka Bank, Sarah Abdo, said: “Our commitment to expanding into Egypt's various governorates is deeply rooted in our dedication to provide unparalleled banking services to our valued Customers. Equally important is our mission to contribute positively to our communities and enhance the quality of life for all its members. As part of this vision, we have recently forged a significant partnership by signing a cooperation protocol with Sonaa El khair Foundation.”

Abdo added: “Through this collaboration, we proudly donated two cutting-edge devices for detecting eye diseases—one to the Suez Canal University Hospital and another to Zagazig University Hospital, following the successful opening of our branch in Zagazig.”

It is worth noting that Al Baraka Bank-Egypt posted EGP 445.68 million consolidated net profit after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, a year-on-year (YoY) upswing from EGP 369.38 million.

