ABU DHABI: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) organised field tours to the ‘Self-Service Kiosks’ in Dubai International Airport – part of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Refund Scheme for Tourists – to ensure the system’s readiness.

The tour is in line with the FTA’s strategy to provide services that meet taxpayers’ aspirations, and its commitment to abiding by Cabinet Decision No. (41) of 2018 on Introducing the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme.

During the tour, FTA Director-General Khalid Ali Al Bustani asserted that the services provide greater ease and speed in processing VAT refund requests for tourists on purchases they made during their stay in the UAE. The streamlined procedure identifies taxes eligible for refunds, verifies that the purchased items are with the tourist, and then facilitates tax recovery.

Al Bustani indicated that the VAT Refund Scheme for Tourists aims to support tourism in the UAE – one of the leading sectors with a major role in enhancing the local economy. "The Federal Tax Authority reaffirms its ongoing commitment to providing VAT refund services for tourists that adhere to the highest standards and international best practice. We are devoted to ensuring transparency, accuracy, and speed of procedures and mechanisms, which, in turn, will cement and advance the UAE’s standing as a major destination on the global tourism map," he said.

The tour highlighted the progress the system has made and emphasised its readiness for the stages ahead. The system includes ‘Self-Service Kiosks’ that offer unique advantages and allow tourists to recover the tax digitally.

The kiosks were placed at all exit ports included in the VAT Refund Scheme for Tourists, where visitors can submit the tax invoices on their purchases, along with their passport and credit card to recover VAT. No limit is placed on the maximum amount that can be recovered if said amount is transferred to the tourist’s credit card; however, in the event that the applicant requests a cash refund, then the maximum amount is set at AED10,000 per day.

Through its partnership with Planet, the Federal Tax Authority provides ‘Self-Service Kiosks’ at air, land, and sea ports, in addition to many commercial centres and hotels that are included in the VAT Refund Scheme for Tourists’ electronic system. The FTA is committed to providing facilities that enhance customers’ experience and provide more options for tourists.

