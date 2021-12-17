TAIPEI - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in November for the 21st straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, though at a much reduced rate due to supply chain issues and off last year's high base.

The median forecast from a poll of 10 economists expects export orders to rise 5.8% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 4% to 15.4%.

The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, grew 14.6% year-on-year to $59.1 billion in October, weaker than expected due to supply problems in the tech sector, though the government said technology demand overall remained strong.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Taiwan's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc.

The data for November will be released on Monday.

