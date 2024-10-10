ISLAMABAD-- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on Thursday to strengthen their long-term strategic and economic partnership.

This came during a meeting between President of Pakistan Asif Zardari and the visiting Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih in Islamabad.

According to a statement by President House, Zardari expressed keenness to enhance the Pakistan-Saudi ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, underscoring that such collaboration would bring the two countires closer. Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reiterating Pakistan's unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia He also highly commended the remarkable progress Saudi Arabia was making under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom's continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.

During the meeting, Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia recognized the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential of natural resources and renewable energy. He added that Saudi Arabia planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan and, in this regard, his delegation would sign 25 agreements in different sectors that would boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the agreements' signing would mark a new era of economic cooperation, noting that both sides emphasized increasing collaboration in the areas of Agriculture and Information Technology.

Moreover, the Saudi Minister also met Pakistan' Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest particularly initiatives to strengthen ever-growing bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He said the manifestation of one of the largest business delegation's visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He assured the Saudi delegation of Pakistan's full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both countries.

