ArabFinance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved the publication of a disclosure of an acquisition offer by Vicat Cement Egypt for a 42.12% stake in Sinai Cement Company (SCEM) at EGP 6.74 per share, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

Vicat will buy 56.064 million shares in Sinai Cement, increasing its stake in the company to 100%.

Vicat Egypt is a subsidiary of the French cement manufacturer Vicat.

Sinai Cement is engaged in the manufacture and packing of different types of cement and its related products.

The Egypt-based company also produces clinker, cement, and other related products, in addition to cement packing bags.