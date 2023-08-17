Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment (UPMS) turned to losses in the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 17th.

The company incurred a net loss after tax rose to EGP 3.164 million in the first six months of 2023, versus a net profit of EGP 57,700 in the same period last year.

Revenues amounted to EGP 19.929 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 275,946 in H1 2022.

Established in 2008, UPMS operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors, focusing on pharmaceuticals.

