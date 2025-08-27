Arab Finance: Turkish conglomerate Sahinler Holding Group is planning to expand its operations in Egypt with investments exceeding $100 million, Asharq Business reported, citing Ahmed El-Deeb, business development manager at the group's Egyptian unit.

The company is now channeling more than EGP 2 billion into expanding its ready-to-wear activities, including the completion of its third sportswear factory in Egypt by the end of 2026.

The new plant, built on a 15,000-square-meter site with investments already reaching $13 million, will increase production lines to 34 from the current 10.

El-Deeb added that a fourth factory is also planned on a 50,000-square-meter area in the third phase of Robbiki City, east of Cairo.

The facility will be dedicated to producing ready-to-wear clothing under the global Zara brand.

El-Deeb said the group aims to accelerate these expansions to leverage Egypt’s competitive advantages, particularly its relatively low wage costs.

Sahinler manages global investments of more than $1.5 billion, with an annual turnover of $2.7 billion across sectors including apparel and fashion design, real estate, tourism, and free zone management.

As part of its diversification strategy, the group also plans to launch its first tourism project outside Türkiye. Under its “Mega Saray” brand, Sahinler intends to build a luxury resort in Egypt with investments that could reach $60 million.

The development is expected to include up to 700 hotel rooms, with potential locations in the Red Sea Governorate or Sharm El Sheikh.

Founded in 1982, Sahinler currently operates two sportswear factories in Egypt with a total investment of $50 million, alongside five additional facilities in Türkiye, Bulgaria, Germany, and France.

