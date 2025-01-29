Turkish companies are planning to pump new investments of not less than $300 million in Egypt during 2025, predominantly in the textile sector, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu ?en told Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TiM), ?en expected that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries, excluding liquefied natural gas (LNG), would hit $10 billion by the end of 2025, with plans to reach $15 billion over the next five years.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Egypt and Türkiye amounted to $8.8 billion in 2024, higher by $1 billion than in 2023, according to the ambassador.

?en added that the free trade agreement (FTA) is a gateway to attract more investments, further strengthening the trade ties between the two countries.

