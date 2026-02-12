PHOTO
TUNIS: Tunisia’s central bank held its main interest rate at 7% on Wednesday.
The bank took the decision at its regular monthly meeting, after cutting the rate from 7.5% in December as inflation slowed to less than 5%.
Tunisia's inflation rate eased to 4.8% in January, its lowest in six years, from 4.9% in December.
Foreign currency reserves rose to 25.8 billion dinars ($9.12 billion) by February 10, or 109 days of imports, from 23.3 billion dinars or 102 days of imports a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
It added that Tunisia’s current account deficit reached 2.5% of GDP at the end of 2025, from 1.6% a year earlier.
