TUNIS: ​Tunisia’s central ⁠bank held its main ‌interest rate at 7% on Wednesday.

The ​bank took the decision at its ​regular monthly ​meeting, after cutting the rate from 7.5% in December ⁠as inflation slowed to less than 5%.

Tunisia's inflation rate eased to 4.8% in January, ​its lowest ‌in six ⁠years, ⁠from 4.9% in December.

Foreign currency reserves ​rose to 25.8 ‌billion dinars ($9.12 billion) by ⁠February 10, or 109 days of imports, from 23.3 billion dinars or 102 days of imports a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

It added that ‌Tunisia’s current account deficit reached ⁠2.5% of GDP at the ​end of 2025, from 1.6% a year earlier.

