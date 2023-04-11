Tunisia - During a ministerial working session devoted to the follow-up of the new school year 2023-2024, Prime Minister Najla Bouden stressed on Monday evening at the government palace the need to provide all necessary means to make the school year 2023-2024 a success especially, after the resumption of SNCPA (National Society of Cellulose and Alfa Paper) which supplies the market with paper intended for the printing of the book and the school notebook

