Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani chaired a small cabinet meeting dedicated to the preparations of the 2024-2025 academic year, on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah.

The meeting discussed the readiness of the National Company of Cellulose and Alpha Paper to fulfil its role in paper industry, so that other stakeholders can provide subsidised textbooks and school supplies on time.

Emphasis was placed at the meeting on the importance of ensuring the proper distribution of subsidised textbooks and providing them in sufficient quantities, in order to resist monopolies and ensure a start of academic year under the best conditions.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for optimal preparations for the success of the next school year.

The cabinet meeting was attended by Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia, Minister of Social Affairs Malek Zahi, Minister of Economy and Planning Feriel Ouerghi Sebai, Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Minister of Industry, Mines, and Energy Fatma Thabet Chiboub, and Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).