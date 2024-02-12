Tunisia - A delegation from the University of Gabes recently visited Libya to visit facilities affiliated with the University of Sabratha and to hold talks with officials on possible partnership prospects between the two universities.

Following the three-day visit, both parties agreed to collaborate at the doctoral level in the field of engineering and to establish mixed research teams to participate in the "Doctoral Days" organised by the Gabes Doctoral School, Gabes University President Kamel Abderrahim told TAP.

It was also agreed to streamline student exchanges in various scientific disciplines and to develop a project aimed at establishing research groups and units within Libyan universities, following the model of Tunisian universities.

This will be submitted to the Tunisian and Libyan Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research for approval.

A scientific symposium is planned between the Faculty of Economics and Political Science of Surman, Libya and the Higher Institute of Management of Gabes (ISG) on the theme of "Economy and Sustainable Development".

Cooperation in the field of languages was also agreed between the Higher Institute of Languages of Gabes, the Higher Institute of Humanities of Medenine, the Faculty of Education and Languages of Surman and the Language Centre of Sabratha University.

A joint geological team will be set up between the Geology Department of the Science Faculty of Sabratha University and the Geology Department of Gabes University to study environmental phenomena.

Joint exhibitions and workshops in the field of art will also be organised between the Faculty of Arts of Sabratha University and the Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Gabes (ISAM), according to the same source.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).