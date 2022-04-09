The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the dissolution of Parliament by President Kais Saied is an “unacceptable interference in the internal affairs and totally contradicts the brotherly ties between the two countries and peoples and the principle of mutual respect between states.”

On Monday, Erdogan criticized the dissolution of parliament last week, calling it a “distortion of democracy” and a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.

In a statement, the ministry expressed “its extreme surprise at the statement made by the Turkish President regarding Tunisia.”

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi tweeted on Wednesday, “I made a call to the Turkish Foreign Minister and the ambassador was summoned. I informed them of Tunisia’s rejection of President Erdogan’s statement as interference in Tunisian affairs, and that relations between the two countries should be based on respect for the independence of the national decision and the choices of the Tunisian people alone, and that our country does not allow us to question its democratic path.”

The political crisis in Tunisia intensified last week when more than half of the members of parliament held an online session to cancel the edicts of Said, who responded by dissolving the parliament.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)