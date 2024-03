Tunisia - Sixteen local councils in the governorate of Sousse were set up on Friday.

The composition of the local councils is as follows:

Akouda Local Council

- Helmi Laadhari (President)

-Seven members

Zaouit-Ksibat - Thrayett Local Council

- Firas Dakka (president)

-Six members

Kalâa Seghira Local Council

- Wajdi Dgham (president)

-Six members

Kalâa Kebira local council

-Habiba Ben Hassine (president)

-Seven members

Enfidha Local Council

-Kamel Dridi (president)

-Fourteen members

Bouficha local council

- Nadhir Saidi (president)

- Ten members

Hammam Sousse local council

-Mohamed Hédi Kdar (president)

-Six members

Sousse-Erriadh Local Council//

-Ridha Zelfani (president)

-Six members

Sousse City Local Council

-Nabil Bouraoui (president)

-Six members

Sousse-Jawhara Local Council

-Mohamed Moez Cherif (president)

-Seven members

Sousse-Sidi Abdelhamid Local Council

-Haythem Amri (president)

-Six members

Sidi El Heni Local Council

-Salem Ben Seghir (president)

-Seven members

Sidi Bou Ali Local Council

-Aziz Haj Taieb (president)

-Eight members

Kondar Local Council

-Fayçel Mabrouk (president)

-Eight members

Msaken Local Council

-Taoufik Bahri (president)

-Eighteen members

Hergla Local Council

- Seif Allah Kechiche (president)

-Six members

