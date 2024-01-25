Tunisia - The new members of the government appointed by President Kais Saied were sworn in at a ceremony held at Carthage Palace on Wednesday.

Saied had earlier announced the appointment of three new ministers and three new secretaries of state.

These appointments fill the vacancies in the Ministries of Economy and Planning (since October 2023), Industry, Mines and Energy (since May 2023) and Employment and Vocational Training (since February 2023).

A new government position has been created, namely the post of Secretary of State in charge of Communitarian Companies at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training.

Article 101 of the Constitution of July 2022 gives the President of the Republic the power to appoint the Prime Minister and, on his proposal, the other members of the Government. He also retains the power to dismiss the Government or any of its members, either on his own initiative or on a proposal from the Prime Minister (Article 102).

