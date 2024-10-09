Tunisia - A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Tuesday approved a series of urgent measures for the State Land Office to ensure that it meets its financial obligations in order to be ready for the 2024-2025 agricultural season.

It also called for the completion of a business plan by the end of this month, in line with an ambitious strategic vision that would develop the Office's economic activities and social impact, and modernise its production methods and mechanisms to ensure its sustainability.

The Cabinet meeting, held at the Government Palace in the Kasbah, discussed financial and structural measures to improve the performance of the State Land Office in the context of preserving its economic and social role, improving its performance and developing its productivity, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Madouri stressed the need to take all measures to improve the performance of the office, develop its activities and increase its productivity.

In the same context, he called for developing a comprehensive strategy for the valorisation of the State's agricultural real estate stock in order to play its role as a locomotive for socio-economic development, to ensure national food security, to strategically adjust the market by ensuring supply and setting reference prices for products, and the strategic role of the International Land Office in this framework.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of removing all obstacles and harmonising legislation in order to optimise the use of this agricultural asset and achieve the desired added value.

He also emphasised the importance of increasing the efficiency of the management methods of the Office and its agricultural estates and of finding a radical approach to the exploitation of reclaimed agricultural land, in particular, so that it can be a driving force for the development of the various forms of investment legally authorised for farmers and communitarian companies.

The meeting was also an opportunity to present data on the current situation of the State Land Office and ways of improving its management, increasing its productivity and enhancing the value of the agricultural properties it manages.

