Tunisia - President Kais Saied chaired a meeting at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon attended by Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar, Education Minister Noureddine Nouri, Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Mondher Belaid and Employment and Vocational Training Minister Riadh Chaouad.

The Head of State stressed the need for each official preparing a draft text to take into account the expectations of the citizens, their pain and suffering in all areas, and to offer radical solutions, and not to simply observe the situation without addressing it in a comprehensive and non-regressive manner, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President of the Republic ordered an inventory of a number of institutions that «serve no purpose, are a burden on the state budget and the funds of the national community, and achieve only a fraction of the objectives for which they were created,» said the statement.

"The funds allocated to them should be used to find radical solutions for those who have been victims of policies that have only led to more poverty and exclusion," the Head of State was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added: "It is time to put an end to them, whether in higher education, health, vocational training and all other sectors, together with the legal labour system in the public and private sectors, and to put an end to sub-contracting altogether".

The President of the Republic stressed that prudence does not lie in the multiplicity of institutions, but in the real need for their existence and their effectiveness in serving the nation and the citizens.

