Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad witnessed an unprecedented historic leap a year after the reform measures implemented during the period from March 2024 to February 2025, as per the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

The remittances hiked by 72.4% or $13.7 billion, reaching nearly $32.6 billion.

In February 2025, remittances more than doubled for the 12th consecutive month, hitting approximately $3 billion, compared to around $1.3 billion in February 2024.

