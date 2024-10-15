Tunisia - President Kaïs Said reaffirmed the constants of Tunisia's foreign policy, the first of which is the categorical rejection of interference in the country's internal affairs, as he met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon.

"Just as Tunisia refuses to interfere in the affairs of other countries, it does not accept anyone interfering in its internal affairs," said a statement from the presidency.

"Tunisia is a free, independent and sovereign country, and its sovereignty belongs to the Tunisian people alone.

It is also a constant in Tunisian diplomacy to deal fairly with everyone, and the sovereignty of countries is a constant principle and is not measured by their size or population".

The President of the Republic also reiterated full support for the Palestinian people, who are daily subjected to the most heinous crimes. He added that the official and popular Tunisian position is that the solution is the liberation of all of Palestine and the establishment by the Palestinian people of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

"The right will never be defeated by bombs or missiles, and it will never be defeated by statutes of limitations, because the right remains a right and the will of peoples to liberate will never be defeated," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

The President of the Republic also reaffirmed Tunisia's support for the Lebanese people in the face of the Zionist aggression machine, which commits the most heinous crimes in this brotherly country every day in full view of the international community.

On the other hand, the Head of State stressed the need to redouble efforts at the level of diplomatic and consular missions abroad, in particular the need to provide services to Tunisians living abroad in the best conditions and in the shortest time.

"Many services that could be provided in a short time take a long time, with the consequent suffering of travelling and waiting," the statement said.

The President of the Republic also called for continued cooperation with all the countries concerned in order to find definitive solutions to the phenomenon of irregular migration, recalling that Tunisia is not the cause of this phenomenon but one of its victims.

He stressed that Tunisia would not accept being a transit country or a place of refuge for anyone outside the law.

