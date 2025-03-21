TUNIS - Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Sarah Zaafrani Zenzeri as Prime Minister terminating Kamel Maddouri's term early Friday, the Tunisian Presidency announced in a statement.

The statement also noted that Salah Zouari was appointed as Minister of Public Works and Housing.

Zaafrani had served as Minister of Public Works and Housing for nearly two years before assuming the premiership.

The new government faces major challenges, including reviving the economy, creating jobs, curbing price hikes and shortages of essential goods, as well as addressing water shortage amid years of ongoing drought.

