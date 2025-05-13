Riyadh – Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) logged net profits worth SAR 75.10 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The generated earnings were higher by 90.12% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 39.50 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues grew by 1.87% to SAR 484.80 million in Q1-25 from SAR 475.90 million in Q1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.59 as of 31 March 2025, higher than SAR 0.30 a year earlier.

Quarterly, the company turned profitable in Q1-25 when compared to net losses of SAR 35.90 million in Q4-24. The revenues climbed by 25.53% from SAR 386.20 million.

Last month, SPIMACO named Khalid Abdulrahman Alqwaiz and Ahmad Hamdan Aljedai as the board’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

Source: Mubasher

