Tunisia - President Kaïs Saïed, on Sunday, decided to reshuffle the governors as follows:

Imed Boukhris: Governor of Tunis

Walid Sendid: Governor of Ariana

Wissem Mraidi: Governor of Ben Arous, replacing Ezzedine Chelbi

Mohamed Chouaib: Governor of Manouba, replacing Mohamed Cheikhrouhou

Hana Chouchani: Governor of Nabeul, replacing Sabeh Mallek

Salem Ben Yaâcoub: Governor of Bizerte, replacing Samir Abdellaoui

Karim Brenji: Governor of Zaghouan, replacing Mohamed Euch

Ahmed Ben Kharrat: Governor of Béja

Hichem Hsoumi: Governor of Jendouba, in place of Samir Kouka

Walid Kaâbia: Governor of Kef

Khaled Ouaari: Governor of Siliana, replacing Walid Abassi

Dhaker Bargaoui: Governor of Kairouan

Sofiene Tanfouri: Governor of Sousse, replacing Nabil Ferjani

Aissa Moussa: Governor of Monastir

Anis Laâdheri: Governor of Mahdia

Mohamed Hajri: Governor of Sfax

Faycel Bessaoudi: Governor of Sidi Bouzid, replacing Abdelhalim Hamdi

Zied Trabelsi: Governor of Kasserine, replacing Ridha Rokbani

Slim Frouja: Governor of Gafsa, replacing Nader Hamdouni

Radhouane Ncibi: Governor of Gabes

Chahine Zribi: Governor of Tozeur, replacing Aymen Bejaoui

Moez Labidi: Governor of Kebili, replacing Mohamed Taied Khelifi

Walid Taboubi: Governor of Medenine, replacing Said Ben Zaied

Amir Guebsi: Governor of Tataouine, replacing Hafedh Fitouri

