Tunisia - President Kaïs Saïed, on Sunday, decided to reshuffle the governors as follows:
Imed Boukhris: Governor of Tunis
Walid Sendid: Governor of Ariana
Wissem Mraidi: Governor of Ben Arous, replacing Ezzedine Chelbi
Mohamed Chouaib: Governor of Manouba, replacing Mohamed Cheikhrouhou
Hana Chouchani: Governor of Nabeul, replacing Sabeh Mallek
Salem Ben Yaâcoub: Governor of Bizerte, replacing Samir Abdellaoui
Karim Brenji: Governor of Zaghouan, replacing Mohamed Euch
Ahmed Ben Kharrat: Governor of Béja
Hichem Hsoumi: Governor of Jendouba, in place of Samir Kouka
Walid Kaâbia: Governor of Kef
Khaled Ouaari: Governor of Siliana, replacing Walid Abassi
Dhaker Bargaoui: Governor of Kairouan
Sofiene Tanfouri: Governor of Sousse, replacing Nabil Ferjani
Aissa Moussa: Governor of Monastir
Anis Laâdheri: Governor of Mahdia
Mohamed Hajri: Governor of Sfax
Faycel Bessaoudi: Governor of Sidi Bouzid, replacing Abdelhalim Hamdi
Zied Trabelsi: Governor of Kasserine, replacing Ridha Rokbani
Slim Frouja: Governor of Gafsa, replacing Nader Hamdouni
Radhouane Ncibi: Governor of Gabes
Chahine Zribi: Governor of Tozeur, replacing Aymen Bejaoui
Moez Labidi: Governor of Kebili, replacing Mohamed Taied Khelifi
Walid Taboubi: Governor of Medenine, replacing Said Ben Zaied
Amir Guebsi: Governor of Tataouine, replacing Hafedh Fitouri
