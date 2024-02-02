Tunisia - Preparations for the 2024/2025 academic year were at heart of a small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at the Government Palace in Kasbah on Thursday.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to create all "favourable conditions and ensure optimal readiness on the organisational, financial and logistical fronts to ensure the success of the coming academic year," according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

During the meeting, the national paper needs were discussed and the readiness of the National Cellulose and Esparto Paper Company (SNCPA) was reviewed.

It was emphasised that the company should play its role in providing all the necessary materials for the production of subsidised textbooks and exercise books.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Namsia, Minister of Social Affairs Malek Zahi, Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy Fatma Thabet Chiboub and Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri.

