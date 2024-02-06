Tunisia - President Kais Saied went to the headquarters of the Prime Ministry and the Secretariat General of the Government in the Kasbah on Monday afternoon, where he was briefed on the functioning of a number of public institutions, the presidency said in a statement accompanied by a video.

The Head of State stressed "the need to continue working until confidence in state institutions returns, after frustration replaced hope and the demand for life in recent years".

He added, according to the video released by the presidency, that "civil servants should assume their responsibilities and public utilities should remain based on the principle of neutrality".

On the other hand, the president said that "all election dates have been respected and the people have the final say in all decisions, far from accepting any prescriptions or calendar from any external party".

During a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, President Kaïs Saïd stressed the need to "eradicate the widespread corruption".

The committee in charge of examining the criminal reconciliation files will soon be set up "so that the funds can be returned to the people", said the Head of State, denying that it was "a matter of settling scores, but a just cause for the people".

At the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the Government, President Saied inspected the work of officials during his visit to a number of offices. He stressed the need for the administration to play its role, for efforts to be redoubled and for all officials to fulfil their responsibilities and duties.

He also stressed the need to work on cleaning up the administration in order to meet the expectations of Tunisians.

The President called on the Secretariat General of the Government to play its role in monitoring public bodies and institutions, in addition to its other tasks.

Speaking about the Central Bank of Tunisia, he said "it is a public institution and the bank's monetary policy must be fully in line with the state's policy."

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).