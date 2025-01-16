Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed the need to strengthen the land transport fleet, continue to clean up the administration and prepare well for the return of Tunisians living abroad.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri and Transport Minister Rachid Amri at Carthage Palace on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the presidency.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to redouble efforts to repair a number of metro cars and buses and to ship buses from abroad, especially as a number of countries have expressed their willingness to cooperate with Tunisia in this vital sector.

The Head of State praised the efforts made by a number of Tunisians in a European country to provide more than 200 buses out of a sense of national responsibility and to support the State's efforts to rebuild public transport, according to the statement.

With regard to transport companies, the Head of State referred to the situation of Tunisair and the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN). He stressed the need to apply the law to everyone and to continue to purge the administration of all those who disrupt its normal functioning, based on justice and not on settling scores within a number of administrations.

President Saied recommended that preparations be made to ensure the best possible conditions for the return of Tunisians abroad, both in terms of travel and control by the Tunisian customs services.

