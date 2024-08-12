TUNIS: The National Company for Rail Transport in Algeria has announced the resumption of the rail services on the line connecting Algeria to Tunisia, after a hiatus of nearly 30 years, according to media reports.

The company stated that the official launch took place on Saturday, with the first commercial journey set to depart from Tunis on Sunday. The inaugural commercial service from the Algerian station of Annaba is scheduled for Tuesday.

The train, which will cover a distance of 357 kilometers, will consist of two first-class carriages and two second-class carriages, with a total capacity of up to 300 passengers per trip.

The train service between the two countries had been suspended in 1995 for security reasons, and although it resumed in 2003, it was halted again due to "technical issues."