Tunis - The Line D project of the Tunis Rapid Railway Network (RFR) between Tunis and Gobaa was inaugurated on Saturday by Transport Minister Rachid Amri.

The project is 13.5 kilometers long and is worth TND 1,360 million, with a 40% contribution from the Tunisian State and 60% covered by co-financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the French Development Agency (AFD), the German Development Bank (KFW) and a TND-28 million grant by the European Union (EU).

European Union's Ambassador to Tunisia Giuseppe Perrone voiced, in a statement to TAP, satisfaction at the launch of this project, perceived as one of the major partnership projects between the European Union and Tunisia.

Transport is a key sector in the bilateral partnership, he said, adding that the launch of this project testifies to the two sides' commitment to achieve projects which positively impact the citizens' living conditions.

The ambassador pointed out that preparations are underway to identify other projects with Tunisia in the transport field, as part of workq of the Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN) in Brussels, which would then be called to examine bilateral partnership agreements in this field and explore new cooperation opportunities.

France's Ambassador to Tunisia Anne Guéguen underlined for her part, the role of the AFD and other partners in the achievement of this project, which will undoubtedly improve transport in Greater Tunis.

