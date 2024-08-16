Tunisia - "There is need to find urgent solutions for the transport sector to alleviate, at least in the first phase, the suffering of citizens when travelling within and betwee cities, said President Kais Saied as he met on Thursday with Minister of Public Works and Housing and Acting Minister of Transport Sarra Zafarani Zenzri.

The President of the Republic called for the reconstruction of this public service, which was targeted along with a number of other public services, leaving only a remnant of buses, trains and metro cars that do not even meet the minimum standards required, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

On another level, the Head of State reviewed the main axes of the text relating to the creation of the Aghlabids medical city company in Kairouan.

He stressed the need to overcome all obstacles, particularly in terms of infrastructure, in order to launch this major project, which will have a positive impact not only on the health sector but also on many other sectors.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).