(TAP)- Expatriate remittances from early January to June 10 grew 3.5% on last year, figures released b the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) show.

Remittances until June 10 amounted to TND 3, 167. 8 million comparted to TND 3,055. 5 on this same date last year (+ TND 112.3 million).

These tranfers, along with tourist receipts, helped raise Tunisia's foreign currency reserves to TND 23 billion at the end of last week, that is 107 days of import cover.

Migrant remittances last year totalled TND 7 billion, pushing foreign currency reserves up and covering 65% of external debt.

The number of Tunisian documented migrants exceeds 1,800, 000 - that is 15% of the total poulation – most of them settled in European countries.

