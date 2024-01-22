Tunisia - Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Abdelmonem Belati called on international decision-makers to accelerate the implementation of measures related to the adaptation of agricultural systems to climate change.

Speaking during the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), organized in Berlin from January 17 to 20, the minister stressed that Tunisia is bearing the brunt of the consequences of climate regulation caused mainly by emissions of carbon dioxide in industrialized countries.

He urged heads of participating delegations to combine efforts so as to make the world more just and sustainable, encouraging them to improve food security, reads a statement of the Agriculture Ministry on Sunday.

«Climate disruption and its disastrous consequences in terms of food shortages and pandemics jeopardize the world balance,» he pointed out.

The Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), organized by the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is the leading international conference on key issues, particularly regarding the future of the global agriculture and food.

The 2024 edition of the forum was placed on the theme of "Food systems for our future: Joining forces for a Zero Hunger world."

