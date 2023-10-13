Tunisia – Economic draft laws and decrees were approved during a cabinet meeting held, Thursday morning, at the Prime Ministry in Kasbah. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani.

They are:

- A draft Complementary Finance Law for 2023 which includes an update of the 2023 State budget.

- A draft Finance Law for 2024 which includes, in addition to the provisions related to the Budget, tax and financial provisions related to the consolidation of the social role of the State and the guarantee of market supply, supporting the agriculture, fishing and water resources sector and supporting the financial inclusion of SMEs, encouraging savings and strengthening investment.

-Provisions related to the establishment of alternative mechanisms to fund compensation, support the green economy and sustainable development, the fight against tax evasion and the integration of the parallel economy, tax compliance and the strengthening of guarantees for the benefit of the taxpayer.

- A bill approving the financing agreement, signed on October 10, 2023, between the Tunisian Republic and a group of local banks for the funding of the State budget, in return for a syndicated foreign currency loan of approximately 750 million of dinars.

Regarding the draft decrees, these are the following decrees:

- A draft decree on the recognition of the occurrence of natural disasters which require intervention from the Fund of Compensation of Agricultural Damage Caused by Natural Disasters.

- A draft decree related to the identification of major crop areas affected by drought for the 2022-2023 agricultural season.

- A Draft decree amending Decree No. 2009-723 of March 16, 2009, establishing the terms of intervention and operation of the Date Quality Promotion Fund.

