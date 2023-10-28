Tunisia - A Cabinet Meeting on Friday approved after deliberation the 2024 economic balance bill, under chairmanship of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and in coordination with President Kais Saied.

The bill outlines the state's priorities as part of a comprehensive framework of cohesive policies and public programmes aimed at fostering development across various regions, says a Prime Ministry press release.

The Cabinet also approved a set of draft orders, including an order amending Government Order No. 74 of 2021, dated January 21, 2021, on the administrative and financial regulation of the National Food Safety Authority, its management, and the functioning of its advisory committee and composition.

The Cabinet further approved a draft order on the establishment of a management unit by objectives to implement the project to compensate for deep wells in the oases of southern Tunisia and regulate their organisation and operating methods.

A draft order authorising the construction, extension, and exploitation of the "Ghrabat - Al-Qardab/Tataouine" gas pipeline.

