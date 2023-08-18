Tunisia - The economic empowerment programme for families in special situations, launched by the Ministry of Family, Women, Children, and the Elderly has created 1,066 sources of income between December 2022 and August 2023.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry said that 80% of women benefit from these sources of income, announcing that an additional number of sources of income will be provided to families in special situations in the governorates of Kef, Jendouba, Medenine, Béja, Tataouine, Bizerte and Sfax for an estimated budget of 1.3 million dinars.

The Ministry distributed the sources of income in two tranches: the first tranche was distributed to 549 families on National Family Day on 11 December 2022, before 517 sources of income were distributed in May 2023.

